Cheche Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CCG) Short Interest Update

Cheche Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CCG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 87,984 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the March 15th total of 106,458 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,255 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Cheche Group Stock Down 1.2%

NASDAQ:CCG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.69. The company had a trading volume of 83,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,108. The firm has a market cap of $44.94 million, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80. Cheche Group has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $1.54.

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Cheche Group (NASDAQ:CCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $118.72 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Cheche Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cheche Group stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Cheche Group Inc. ( NASDAQ:CCG Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cheche Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cheche Group

About Cheche Group

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Cheche Group Inc offer auto insurance technology platform. The company evolved into a comprehensive, data-driven technology platform which offers a full suite of services and products for digital insurance transactions and insurance SaaS solutions principally in China. Cheche Group Inc, formerly known as Prime Impact, is headquartered in Beijing, China.

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