Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Stock Price Up 7.2% – Here’s What Happened

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.04 and last traded at $10.04. Approximately 616 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 19,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.37.

Daiwa Securities Group Trading Down 0.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.04.

Get Daiwa Securities Group alerts:

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Daiwa Securities Group had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 10.93%.The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion.

Daiwa Securities Group Company Profile

Daiwa Securities Group Inc is a leading Japanese financial services firm established in 1902 and headquartered in Tokyo. Operating as a holding company, Daiwa oversees a network of subsidiaries active in securities brokerage, investment banking and asset management. With a history spanning over a century, the group has evolved to meet the changing needs of individual and institutional clients, building a reputation for comprehensive capital markets solutions.

The group’s core businesses include retail brokerage, offering equity, fixed income and mutual fund products to individual investors in Japan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Daiwa Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiwa Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.