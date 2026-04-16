Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock Price Down 5.4% – Should You Sell?

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.47 and last traded at $14.1350. Approximately 341,622 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,483,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on NTLA shares. Robert W. Baird set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citizens Jmp increased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.59.

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Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.25.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 609.85% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.27) EPS. Analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: NTLA) is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on developing potentially curative genome editing therapies using the CRISPR/Cas9 platform. The company’s research spans both in vivo and ex vivo applications of CRISPR/Cas9, aiming to correct or disable disease‐causing genes with a single administration. Intellia’s lead in vivo program targets transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR) by delivering CRISPR/Cas9 machinery directly to the liver, while additional preclinical efforts pursue treatments for hemophilia A, hereditary angioedema and other genetic disorders.

Beyond its in vivo pipeline, Intellia collaborates with strategic partners to extend the impact of its genome editing approach.

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