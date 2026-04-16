Contrasting VaporBrands International (OTCMKTS:VAPR) & WPP (NYSE:WPP)

VaporBrands International (OTCMKTS:VAPR – Get Free Report) and WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

VaporBrands International has a beta of 5.01, meaning that its stock price is 401% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WPP has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.3% of WPP shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.1% of VaporBrands International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of WPP shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VaporBrands International $90,000.00 26.45 -$750,000.00 N/A N/A WPP $13.55 billion 0.29 -$283.52 million N/A N/A

This table compares VaporBrands International and WPP”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

VaporBrands International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than WPP.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for VaporBrands International and WPP, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VaporBrands International 0 0 0 0 0.00 WPP 1 4 1 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares VaporBrands International and WPP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VaporBrands International N/A N/A N/A WPP N/A N/A N/A

About VaporBrands International

(Get Free Report)

VaporBrands International Inc. operates as a distributor of specialty CBD oil products. The company is based in Spring Hill, Florida.

About WPP

(Get Free Report)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. It offers marketing strategy, creative ideation, production, commerce, influencer marketing, social media management, and technology implementation services; media strategy, planning, buying and activation, commerce media, data analytics, and consulting services; and media management, public affairs, reputation, risk and crisis management, social media management, and strategic advisory services. The company also provides brand consulting, brand identity, product and service design, and corporate and brand publication services. WPP plc was founded in 1985 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

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