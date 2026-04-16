iShares Total Return Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR) Short Interest Up 27.0% in March

iShares Total Return Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 12,840 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the March 15th total of 10,112 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 141,399 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iShares Total Return Active ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares Total Return Active ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.49. 21,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,715. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.91. The company has a market cap of $575.59 million, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.22. iShares Total Return Active ETF has a twelve month low of $49.14 and a twelve month high of $51.68.

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iShares Total Return Active ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.1853 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Total Return Active ETF

About iShares Total Return Active ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Total Return Active ETF by 1,406.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,232,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,219 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Total Return Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,109,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Total Return Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,314,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Total Return Active ETF by 186.4% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 54,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 35,420 shares during the period. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Total Return Active ETF by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period.

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The iShares Total Return Active ETF (BRTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that broadly invests in corporate and government fixed income securities from around the world. Securities could be of any maturity while limiting investments in junk bonds to 20%. BRTR was launched on Dec 12, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

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