Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 47,408 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 632,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,408 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 3.8% of Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $34,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Dynamic Financial Group grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Financial Group now owns 4,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 8,526 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 53,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 10,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

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iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $62.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.66. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.43 and a 1 year high of $65.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.71.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure equity market performance in the global emerging markets. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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