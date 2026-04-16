Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 11,293 Shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF $AVLV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,293 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned 0.10% of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF worth $8,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Hurley Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 311.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $265,000.

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Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA AVLV opened at $84.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.62. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.97. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $58.63 and a 1 year high of $84.74.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

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