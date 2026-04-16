WorthPointe LLC Invests $2.03 Million in Timothy Plan International ETF $TPIF

WorthPointe LLC bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 58,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,000. WorthPointe LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Timothy Plan International ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Timothy Plan International ETF in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Timothy Plan International ETF by 34.6% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Timothy Plan International ETF by 565.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in Timothy Plan International ETF in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Timothy Plan International ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter.

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Timothy Plan International ETF Stock Down 0.2%

TPIF stock opened at $37.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $234.48 million, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.34. Timothy Plan International ETF has a 52 week low of $28.54 and a 52 week high of $38.85.

Timothy Plan International ETF Cuts Dividend

Timothy Plan International ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th.

(Free Report)

The Timothy Plan International ETF (TPIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of international stocks screened for defined Christian values. TPIF was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

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