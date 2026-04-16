Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.10, but opened at $9.60. Deutsche Lufthansa shares last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 43,220 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLAKY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Deutsche Lufthansa had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.63%. On average, research analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa AG will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

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Deutsche Lufthansa AG is a leading global aviation company headquartered in Cologne, Germany, and is recognized as one of the world’s largest airline groups. Founded in its modern form in 1953, the company traces its heritage back to the original Deutsche Luft Hansa established in 1926. Lufthansa operates passenger and cargo services under its flagship brand, as well as through numerous subsidiaries including Swiss International Air Lines, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and the low-cost carrier Eurowings.

The group’s passenger network spans Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa and the Middle East, with primary hubs at Frankfurt Airport and Munich Airport.

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