KBC Group NV Has $88.25 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,459 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 70,030 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $88,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parvin Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Financially Speaking Inc acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $381.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on Home Depot from $391.00 to $348.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HD

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $339.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $315.31 and a 52 week high of $426.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $353.96 and a 200-day moving average of $363.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 134.32% and a net margin of 8.60%.The business had revenue of $38.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $2.33 dividend. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 65.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $940,669.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,439,951.74. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

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The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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