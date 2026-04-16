KBC Group NV Has $88.25 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,459 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 70,030 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $88,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parvin Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Financially Speaking Inc acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Trending Headlines about Home Depot
Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Home Depot has outperformed peers over the past five years and delivered a clean earnings beat, underscoring its execution and Pro-customer focus — a structural positive for long-term investors. Home Depot vs. Lowe’s: One Has Crushed the Market for 5 Years Running
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyses highlight that Home Depot’s margins remain steady and management is investing in digital and supply-chain integration to defend profitability — positive operational signs but paired with slow revenue gains that leave investors ambivalent. Steady Margins, Slow Gains: Is Home Depot’s Strategy Working?
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage noting new recognition of Home Depot’s supply-chain value argues the company is improving operationally, but the market hasn’t fully rewarded those gains yet — suggesting a timing mismatch between fundamentals and sentiment. “The Exact Opposite is True”: Home Depot Stock (NYSE:HD) Slides Despite New Recognition of Supply Chain Value
- Neutral Sentiment: Human-interest and market roundup pieces (founder profile; unrelated sector highlights) add context but are unlikely to move the stock materially in the short term. Arthur Blank was fired from his first job. When he launched The Home Depot at 36, customers said ‘these guys are nuts’ Arista Networks and Fluence Energy have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction today is negative: analysts and traders cite slower revenue trends and cautious near-term growth expectations despite an EPS beat, driving the share decline. Home Depot (HD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here’s Why
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HD
Home Depot Price Performance
Home Depot stock opened at $339.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $315.31 and a 52 week high of $426.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $353.96 and a 200-day moving average of $363.29.
Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 134.32% and a net margin of 8.60%.The business had revenue of $38.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Home Depot Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $2.33 dividend. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 65.50%.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $940,669.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,439,951.74. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
About Home Depot
The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.
Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.
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