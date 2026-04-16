Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires 5,293 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 953.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 188.9% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 93.3% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 480.0% during the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $40,158,319.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,230.60. The trade was a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $2,273,450.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,166,933.60. This represents a 18.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,511,233 shares of company stock valued at $138,320,982 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citizens Jmp restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $104.00 price objective on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.80.

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Netflix Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $107.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $454.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.65. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

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Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

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