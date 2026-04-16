Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires 5,293 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 953.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 188.9% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 93.3% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 480.0% during the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $40,158,319.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,230.60. The trade was a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $2,273,450.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,166,933.60. This represents a 18.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,511,233 shares of company stock valued at $138,320,982 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX
Netflix Trading Up 1.3%
Shares of NFLX stock opened at $107.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $454.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.65. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $134.12.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Trending Headlines about Netflix
Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst note: Citizens/JMP and others project a meaningful Q1 benefit from recent U.S. price increases and faster ad monetization — one analyst estimates about a $1.1B revenue tailwind that should help margins. Netflix Stock Eyes $1.1 Billion Windfall As US Price Hikes Kick Into Gear
- Positive Sentiment: Broker support: Guggenheim reaffirmed a Buy rating (raised price target reported), and other firms (Wedbush, Moffett Nathanson, KeyBanc) have recently lifted targets/forecasts on stronger ad-tier scaling and revenue outlooks. Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Guggenheim
- Positive Sentiment: KeyBanc says Netflix’s ad-supported tier is scaling faster than expected, prompting raised forecasts — a structural revenue tail that investors view as durable. ‘Netflix’s Advertising Tier Is Scaling Faster than Anticipated,’ Says KeyBanc Analyst; Raises NFLX Stock Forecast
- Positive Sentiment: Technical breakout: Netflix recently moved above its 200‑day moving average, a bullish sign that has attracted momentum buyers ahead of earnings. Netflix (NFLX) Recently Broke Out Above the 200-Day Moving Average
- Neutral Sentiment: Market setup: Options traders expect a sizable post-earnings swing (implied move ~6–7%), and unusually large call activity has been noted — signals of anticipation but not directional certainty. Netflix Will Report Q1 Earnings Tomorrow. Options Traders Expect a 7.13% Move in NFLX Stock
- Neutral Sentiment: Consensus expectations: Analysts are looking for ~15% revenue growth (Q1 revenue and EPS beats would reinforce the bullish thesis); some houses maintain Hold/Market‑Perform alongside Buy calls, so guidance will be closely parsed. Netflix (NFLX) To Report Earnings Tomorrow: Here Is What To Expect
- Negative Sentiment: Strategic risk: Netflix’s failed bid for Warner Bros removes an easy path to major franchise ownership and may leave Netflix to compete with a potentially larger Warner‑Paramount Skydance combination; management says it will refocus on content and ads, but the competitive landscape is tougher. Netflix to refocus on ads, content after failed Warner Bros bid
Netflix Profile
Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.
The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.
Further Reading
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