Capital One Financial Has Lowered Expectations for Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Price

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $160.00 price objective on Datadog and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Datadog from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Citizens Jmp restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Datadog from $221.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Thirty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.95.

Get Datadog alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DDOG

Datadog Trading Up 2.4%

Datadog stock opened at $123.99 on Thursday. Datadog has a 52 week low of $87.69 and a 52 week high of $201.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 406.15, a PEG ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.99.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.14%.The business had revenue of $953.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.080-2.160 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.510 EPS. Analysts expect that Datadog will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 42,443 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total value of $4,717,115.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 835,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,877,364.06. The trade was a 4.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $2,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,539.20. The trade was a 92.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 523,833 shares of company stock valued at $63,581,080 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 30.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,902,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,966,877,000 after buying an additional 9,748,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Datadog by 106.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,732,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091,075 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,461,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Datadog by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,623,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Datadog by 119.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,075,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,402 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Datadog

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts highlighted continued strong AI-driven demand and kept bullish ratings even as some targets were cut; headlines saying steady analyst support helped lift the stock. Read More.

Analysts highlighted continued strong AI-driven demand and kept bullish ratings even as some targets were cut; headlines saying steady analyst support helped lift the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler named Datadog a “premier infrastructure software” investment for 2026, reinforcing buy-side interest in DDOG as a core AI/observability play. Read More.

Piper Sandler named Datadog a “premier infrastructure software” investment for 2026, reinforcing buy-side interest in DDOG as a core AI/observability play. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: TD Cowen trimmed its price target to $190 from $215 but kept a “Buy” rating — the cut lowers upside math but leaves institutional support intact. Read More.

TD Cowen trimmed its price target to $190 from $215 but kept a “Buy” rating — the cut lowers upside math but leaves institutional support intact. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Mizuho also trimmed its price target ahead of Datadog’s Q1 report, signaling caution ahead of near-term results rather than a change in long-term view. Read More.

Mizuho also trimmed its price target ahead of Datadog’s Q1 report, signaling caution ahead of near-term results rather than a change in long-term view. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: MSN published a Q1 earnings preview outlining what to watch at the May report (revenue/AI product mix, guidance). This frames investor expectations but is informational rather than a catalyst. Read More.

MSN published a Q1 earnings preview outlining what to watch at the May report (revenue/AI product mix, guidance). This frames investor expectations but is informational rather than a catalyst. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts’ consensus remains around a “Moderate Buy” — indicating broad institutional tilt toward ownership even as some targets are adjusted. Read More.

Analysts’ consensus remains around a “Moderate Buy” — indicating broad institutional tilt toward ownership even as some targets are adjusted. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Truist cut its price target citing customer concentration risk (revenue reliance on a small set of large customers), a fundamental risk that could weigh on multiple-quarter growth if top accounts slow. Read More.

Truist cut its price target citing customer concentration risk (revenue reliance on a small set of large customers), a fundamental risk that could weigh on multiple-quarter growth if top accounts slow. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Datadog CEO Olivier Pomel sold 42,443 shares — an insider sale that investors may view as a near-term negative signal, though size and context (diversification, tax planning) matter. Read More.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog’s platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company’s product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.