Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Eurocell (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 14.60 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Eurocell had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of £403.50 million for the quarter.

Eurocell Trading Down 4.6%

ECEL opened at GBX 110.67 on Thursday. Eurocell has a twelve month low of GBX 105 and a twelve month high of GBX 164. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 120.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 124.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £109.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.54.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alison Littley acquired 2,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 128 per share, with a total value of £2,744.32. Also, insider Will Truman bought 24,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 113 per share, with a total value of £27,706.47. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 49,663 shares of company stock worth $5,725,244. 4.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 price target on shares of Eurocell in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 210.

View Our Latest Report on Eurocell

Eurocell Company Profile

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Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. It also offers fascia and capping boards, finishing trims, soffit boards, ventilators, and accessories; decking, fencing, and balustrade. In addition, the company provides polycarbonate, roofing insulation and membrane, lightweight roofing and tiles, flashing, flat roofing, dry verge, roof lanterns and glazing, ladders, and access equipment; external and internal cladding; and sealants, adhesives, and cleaners.

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