The Boutique Group (LON:TBTG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

The Boutique Group (LON:TBTG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 11 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. The company had revenue of £140.96 million during the quarter.

Here are the key takeaways from The Boutique Group’s conference call:

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The group delivered record FY2025 results — revenue £141m (+60%) and adjusted EBITDA £37.5m (+64%) , closed the year net cash £40m with no debt and achieved a 92% adjusted EBITDA-to-cash conversion.

The group delivered record FY2025 results — and , closed the year and achieved a 92% adjusted EBITDA-to-cash conversion. Three complementary brands (CurrentBody Skin, ZIIP, Tria) cover LED, RF, microcurrent and laser and management cites a strong moat from a 49-product pipeline, patent/IP protection, clinical studies and dual-source supply chain.

(CurrentBody Skin, ZIIP, Tria) cover LED, RF, microcurrent and laser and management cites a strong moat from a 49-product pipeline, patent/IP protection, clinical studies and dual-source supply chain. Management highlights a large addressable market and low device penetration (at-home devices ≈1% of the wider beauty market), strong international/U.S. growth, and high retention/cross-buying supporting multi-device lifetime value.

Management highlights a large addressable market and low device penetration (at-home devices ≈1% of the wider beauty market), strong international/U.S. growth, and high retention/cross-buying supporting multi-device lifetime value. Certain growth initiatives are early-stage — ZIIP’s supply chain transformation completes in H2 2026 and Tria’s pipeline/dual manufacturing won’t mature until ~2028, requiring ongoing investment and limiting near-term upside.

Certain growth initiatives are early-stage — ZIIP’s supply chain transformation completes in H2 2026 and Tria’s pipeline/dual manufacturing won’t mature until ~2028, requiring ongoing investment and limiting near-term upside. The group guides FY2026 revenue in line with market expectations and expects sustained margin improvement, and with a debt-free balance sheet it will review capital allocation options (buybacks/dividends) for excess cash.

The Boutique Group Trading Down 1.6%

LON:TBTG opened at GBX 310 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £343.17 million and a P/E ratio of 64.31. The Boutique Group has a 1 year low of GBX 213 and a 1 year high of GBX 337.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 283.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 target price on shares of The Boutique Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 450.

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About The Boutique Group

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The Boutique Group (LON:TBTG) is a publicly listed provider of flexible workplace solutions, primarily operating in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on the creation, management and operation of serviced offices, coworking spaces, meeting rooms and related business support services for small and mid-sized enterprises as well as corporate clients. It positions itself as a hospitality-led operator that combines property management with office services to deliver turnkey workspace solutions.

Its commercial activities include letting fully furnished private offices on flexible terms, offering membership-based coworking and hot-desking, and providing ancillary services such as reception and administrative support, IT and telephony provisions, virtual office addresses and meeting- and event-space hire.

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