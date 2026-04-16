Financial Analysis: MP Materials (NYSE:MP) vs. Pacific North West Capital (OTCMKTS:NMTLF)

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) and Pacific North West Capital (OTCMKTS:NMTLF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares MP Materials and Pacific North West Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MP Materials -38.26% -4.28% -2.07% Pacific North West Capital N/A 1.88% 1.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MP Materials and Pacific North West Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MP Materials 1 0 13 2 3.00 Pacific North West Capital 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk and Volatility

MP Materials presently has a consensus price target of $78.09, suggesting a potential upside of 25.93%. Given MP Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MP Materials is more favorable than Pacific North West Capital.

MP Materials has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific North West Capital has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.6% of MP Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of MP Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MP Materials and Pacific North West Capital”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MP Materials $224.44 million 49.09 -$85.87 million ($0.52) -119.25 Pacific North West Capital N/A N/A -$370,000.00 N/A N/A

Pacific North West Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MP Materials.

Summary

MP Materials beats Pacific North West Capital on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MP Materials

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MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Pacific North West Capital

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New Age Metals Inc., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba. New Age Metals Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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