ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY) Short Interest Update

ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,937 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the March 15th total of 8,626 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,443 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:EMTY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,794. ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $14.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average of $11.77.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 10.66% of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF

The ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (EMTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides inverse exposure to an equally weighted index of US stocks in the retail industry using swap agreements. EMTY was launched on Nov 14, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.

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