Argus Raises Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Price Target to $275.00

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Argus from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Loop Capital set a $220.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.52.

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Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $236.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $569.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.67 and a 200 day moving average of $216.53. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $146.12 and a twelve month high of $251.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 21.83%.The business had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. The trade was a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total transaction of $324,762.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,310.02. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,528. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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