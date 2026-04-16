BNY Mellon High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY) Short Interest Down 19.6% in March

BNY Mellon High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,726 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the March 15th total of 7,119 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,937 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon High Yield ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKHY. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield ETF by 308.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000.

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BNY Mellon High Yield ETF Price Performance

BNY Mellon High Yield ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.70. 1,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,276. BNY Mellon High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $46.39 and a twelve month high of $48.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.70 and a 200-day moving average of $48.09.

BNY Mellon High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

About BNY Mellon High Yield ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.2449 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

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The BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (BKHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds with broad maturities. BKHY was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

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