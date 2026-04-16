Equity Residential (EQR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/16/2026 – Equity Residential had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $71.00 to $69.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/14/2026 – Equity Residential had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $65.00 to $64.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/13/2026 – Equity Residential had its price target lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $68.00 to $67.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/6/2026 – Equity Residential had its price target lowered by Evercore Inc from $70.00 to $67.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/28/2026 – Equity Residential was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “sell” to “hold”.

3/26/2026 – Equity Residential was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from “equal weight” to “overweight”. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock, up from $72.00.

3/16/2026 – Equity Residential had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $73.50 to $72.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2026 – Equity Residential was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “sell”.

3/12/2026 – Equity Residential was given a new $70.00 price target by Argus.

3/11/2026 – Equity Residential was upgraded by Argus to “strong-buy”.

3/9/2026 – Equity Residential had its price target raised by Evercore Inc from $69.00 to $70.00.

3/8/2026 – Equity Residential was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “sell” to “hold”.

3/6/2026 – Equity Residential had its price target raised by Mizuho from $65.00 to $66.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/6/2026 – Equity Residential had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $78.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2026 – Equity Residential had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $66.00 to $67.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2026 – Equity Residential had its price target raised by BNP Paribas Exane from $66.00 to $68.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2026 – Equity Residential was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “sell”.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.7025 per share. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.90%.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert Garechana sold 3,637 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $236,877.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,536.20. The trade was a 16.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 5,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $375,474.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 46,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,004,512.03. The trade was a 11.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 10,058 shares of company stock worth $655,078 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates rental apartment properties. Headquartered in Chicago, the company focuses on delivering professionally managed, market-rate apartment homes and related services to renters. Its operations cover a range of property types, including high-rise and mid-rise assets, with amenities and on-site management designed to support resident retention and occupancy.

The company’s core activities include property acquisitions, development and redevelopment, leasing, and day-to-day property management.

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