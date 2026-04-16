Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU) Short Interest Update

Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,838 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the March 15th total of 4,977 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,994 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVMU remained flat at $46.21 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 637 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,602. Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $43.79 and a one year high of $47.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.20.

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Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th were given a $0.157 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 5th. This is an increase from Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Institutional Trading of Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF

Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVMU. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF by 61.8% during the third quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Align Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,138,000.

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The Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (AVMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in investment-grade US municipal securities. AVMU was launched on Dec 8, 2020 and is managed by American Century Investments.

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