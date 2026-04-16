Insider Buying: Bonk (NASDAQ:BNKK) Director Buys 31,055 Shares of Stock

Bonk, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNKK – Get Free Report) Director Mitchell Austin Rudy bought 31,055 shares of Bonk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.82 per share, with a total value of $87,575.10. Following the purchase, the director owned 44,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,638.36. This represents a 236.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bonk Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of NASDAQ BNKK traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.58. The stock had a trading volume of 164,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,531. Bonk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $46.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.12.

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Bonk (NASDAQ:BNKK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($8.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter. Bonk had a negative net margin of 1,993.19% and a negative return on equity of 208.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bonk

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bonk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bonk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Bonk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Bonk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 12.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bonk in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

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About Bonk

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Safety Shot, Inc, a wellness and functional beverage company, engages in the research and development of over-the-counter products and intellectual property. Its products pipeline includes Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women’s sexual wellness; NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen; and JW-110 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis/eczema. The company primarily sell its products through third-party physical retail stores and partners. The company was formerly known as Jupiter Wellness, Inc and changed its name to Safety Shot, Inc in September 2023.

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