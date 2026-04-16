Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Ambu A/S Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.00, but opened at $10.54. Ambu A/S shares last traded at $10.54, with a volume of 202 shares.

Ambu A/S Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.31.

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Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Ambu A/S had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $242.85 million during the quarter.

Ambu A/S Company Profile

Ambu A/S is a Denmark-based medical device company specializing in single-use diagnostic and life-supporting equipment for hospitals, clinics and emergency services. The company’s core focus lies in developing products that enhance patient safety, streamline clinical workflows and reduce the risk of cross-contamination. Ambu’s offerings span critical care solutions such as anesthesia and respiratory care devices, as well as advanced endoscopy systems for minimally invasive diagnostics and therapies.

Within its anesthesia and respiratory care segment, Ambu is known for its market-leading disposable resuscitators—commonly referred to as “Ambu bags”—as well as a range of airway management products, including laryngeal masks and endotracheal tubes.

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