Hotel101 Global (NASDAQ:HBNB) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Hotel101 Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HBNB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.00, but opened at $5.55. Hotel101 Global shares last traded at $5.87, with a volume of 1,683 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hotel101 Global to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Hotel101 Global in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hotel101 Global presently has an average rating of “Sell”.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Hotel101 Global
Hotel101 Global Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hotel101 Global during the third quarter worth $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hotel101 Global during the third quarter worth $43,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hotel101 Global in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Hotel101 Global in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hotel101 Global in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000.
About Hotel101 Global
Hotel101 Global, Inc, listed on NASDAQ under the symbol HBNB, is a hospitality company specializing in the ownership, development, and operation of midscale hotels and hotel-branded residences. The company’s flagship brand, Hotel101, offers standardized guest rooms, on-site dining, and meeting facilities designed to serve both business and leisure travelers. Since commencing operations in 2021, Hotel101 Global has focused on a growth strategy that combines new property development with franchising agreements to expand its brand footprint.
Through its operating subsidiaries, Hotel101 Global maintains a portfolio of properties primarily in the Philippines, with key locations in Metro Manila, Bacolod, Iloilo, and Clark, Pampanga.
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