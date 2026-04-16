Hotel101 Global (NASDAQ:HBNB) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Hotel101 Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HBNB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.00, but opened at $5.55. Hotel101 Global shares last traded at $5.87, with a volume of 1,683 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hotel101 Global to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Hotel101 Global in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hotel101 Global presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Hotel101 Global Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.68.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hotel101 Global during the third quarter worth $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hotel101 Global during the third quarter worth $43,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hotel101 Global in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Hotel101 Global in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hotel101 Global in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000.

About Hotel101 Global

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Hotel101 Global, Inc, listed on NASDAQ under the symbol HBNB, is a hospitality company specializing in the ownership, development, and operation of midscale hotels and hotel-branded residences. The company’s flagship brand, Hotel101, offers standardized guest rooms, on-site dining, and meeting facilities designed to serve both business and leisure travelers. Since commencing operations in 2021, Hotel101 Global has focused on a growth strategy that combines new property development with franchising agreements to expand its brand footprint.

Through its operating subsidiaries, Hotel101 Global maintains a portfolio of properties primarily in the Philippines, with key locations in Metro Manila, Bacolod, Iloilo, and Clark, Pampanga.

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