JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 137,599 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 78,041 shares.The stock last traded at $46.22 and had previously closed at $46.26.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.54.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 5T Wealth LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. 5T Wealth LLC now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 46,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity. BBAG was launched on Dec 12, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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