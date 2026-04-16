Independence Gold (CVE:IGO) Shares Down 4.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Independence Gold Corp. (CVE:IGO – Get Free Report) dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 114,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 419,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Independence Gold Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 9.47. The stock has a market cap of C$22.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.57.

About Independence Gold

(Get Free Report)

Independence Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal properties in Canada and North America. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the 3Ts Project comprising six claim groups and consist of seventy mineral claims covering an approximately 8,840 hectares located in the Nechako Plateau region of central British Columbia; and the Laidman Project comprising six mineral tenures covering an approximately 10,800 hectares located in the British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.