NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) Trading 15.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

NEXE Innovations Inc. (CVE:NEXE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 15.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 146,289 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 194% from the average session volume of 49,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

NEXE Innovations Trading Up 7.7%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.14. The company has a market cap of C$20.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.97.

NEXE Innovations Company Profile

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NEXE Innovations Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines in Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

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