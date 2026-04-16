Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Trading 15.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) shares were up 15.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.38 and last traded at $12.4760. Approximately 23,713 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 122,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FBYD shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Falcon’s Beyond Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Falcon’s Beyond Global Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 409.93 and a beta of -3.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.59 million during the quarter. Falcon’s Beyond Global had a return on equity of 60.95% and a net margin of 19.06%.

Institutional Trading of Falcon’s Beyond Global

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Falcon’s Beyond Global by 8,008.5% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Falcon’s Beyond Global in the third quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

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Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc is an experiential entertainment development enterprise. It connects the world by bringing stories to life through theme parks, resorts, animation, consumer products, gaming, and movies. The company propels intellectual property activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences through three core business units. Falcon’s Creative Group is a themed entertainment and master planning firm. Falcon’s Beyond Destinations develops, owns, and operates global entertainment destinations from resorts, theme parks, and attractions to retail, dining and location-based entertainment venues.

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