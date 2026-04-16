Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading 6% Higher – Time to Buy?

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) shares were up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $186.98 and last traded at $187.9630. Approximately 2,565,836 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 8,442,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.28.

Key Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Dbs Bank upgraded Dell Technologies to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.11.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 7.9%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.89. The stock has a market cap of $123.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.36. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.90% and a net margin of 5.23%.The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 143,067 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $23,606,055.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 21,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,535. This trade represents a 86.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Alan Kennedy sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $3,559,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 183,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,420,695.41. The trade was a 9.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 2,615,022 shares of company stock valued at $406,651,043 in the last ninety days. 42.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 263,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,178,000 after purchasing an additional 56,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors raised its position in Dell Technologies by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 12,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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