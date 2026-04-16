Short Interest in Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) (NYSEARCA:CGIB) Decreases By 34.0%

Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) (NYSEARCA:CGIB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 79,652 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the March 15th total of 120,734 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,409 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged)

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Composition Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) during the 4th quarter valued at $35,454,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) by 429.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 975,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,729,000 after buying an additional 790,948 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) during the third quarter worth about $13,477,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,376,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 348,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,830,000 after purchasing an additional 20,627 shares in the last quarter.

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Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) Stock Performance

CGIB stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.33. The company had a trading volume of 7,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,680. Capital Group International Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $27.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day moving average of $25.44.

Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) Announces Dividend

Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%.

(Get Free Report)

The Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) (CGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high-level of current income and capital preservation by actively investing in global debt securities with broad credit ratings and maturities. CGIB was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

Further Reading

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