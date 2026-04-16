Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF Plans Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:USOY)

Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:USOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 15th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0812 per share on Friday, April 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th.

Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of USOY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.54. 280,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,754. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.27. Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $10.93.

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About Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF

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The Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF (USOY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in crude oil commodities. The fund is an actively managed fund that employs a put options strategy that emphasizes current income while providing exposure to the price of United States Oil Fund (USO). The underlying fund holds short-term futures contracts on WTI crude oil. USOY was launched on May 9, 2024 and is issued by Defiance.

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