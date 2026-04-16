Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.69 EPS

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.69, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 37.86%.The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Prologis updated its FY 2026 guidance to 6.070-6.230 EPS.

Prologis Stock Up 3.0%

Prologis stock opened at $143.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $134.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.40. Prologis has a 52 week low of $97.10 and a 52 week high of $145.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

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Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 120.56%.

Institutional Trading of Prologis

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Compound Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 10,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 329.1% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 211,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,246,000 after purchasing an additional 17,796 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Sparrow LLC DE acquired a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,460,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on PLD. Mizuho raised their target price on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Prologis from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Prologis from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 26th. Argus raised their target price on Prologis from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Friday, March 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.16.

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Prologis Company Profile

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Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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