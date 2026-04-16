Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.69 EPS

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.69, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 37.86%.The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Prologis updated its FY 2026 guidance to 6.070-6.230 EPS.
Prologis Stock Up 3.0%
Prologis stock opened at $143.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $134.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.40. Prologis has a 52 week low of $97.10 and a 52 week high of $145.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Prologis Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 120.56%.
Institutional Trading of Prologis
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently commented on PLD. Mizuho raised their target price on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Prologis from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Prologis from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 26th. Argus raised their target price on Prologis from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Friday, March 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.16.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Prologis
Trending Headlines about Prologis
Here are the key news stories impacting Prologis this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Management raised FY‑2026 EPS guidance to 6.070–6.230 versus consensus ~4.21, signaling stronger forward earnings power and driving the rally. Prologis Reports First Quarter 2026 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat on key metrics: diluted EPS $1.05 (vs. $0.63 a year ago) and Core FFO $1.50 (vs. $1.42), with record leasing and growth in the data‑center platform — supports the stronger guidance. Prologis Reports First Quarter 2026 Results
- Positive Sentiment: BTIG reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $155 price target, reinforcing analyst support that may sustain investor demand. BTIG Reaffirms Buy on Prologis
- Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo also remains constructive on PLD, another vote of confidence from the sell‑side that can help underpin the stock. Wells Fargo Remains a Buy on Prologis (PLD)
- Neutral Sentiment: Jefferies trimmed its price target slightly (from $157 to $155) but kept a buy rating — a minor signal that upside expectations persist despite conservative PT modeling. Jefferies Adjusts Price Target on Prologis to $155
- Neutral Sentiment: Preview and sector pieces (Zacks / Yahoo) noted a steadier industrial market and flagged seasonal occupancy dynamics — useful context but not new catalysts. Prologis Q1 2026 Preview
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry/peers news and ETF writeups (e.g., Vanguard/REIT coverage, Terreno development) may influence flows into REITs broadly but are peripheral to PLD’s company‑specific beats. 3 Best Vanguard Dividend ETFs for Reliable Passive Income in 2026
Prologis Company Profile
Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.
With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.
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