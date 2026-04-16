NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired Sen. John Boozman

Senator John Boozman (Republican-Arkansas) recently bought shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). In a filing disclosed on April 14th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in NVIDIA stock on March 19th.

Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):

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Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of (NYSE:TPYP) on 3/20/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of State Street SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYM) on 3/20/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) on 3/19/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) on 3/19/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 3/19/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) on 3/19/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) on 3/13/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 3/5/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 2/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) on 2/27/2026.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $199.06. 37,853,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,273,219. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $95.04 and a twelve month high of $212.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.51 and a 200-day moving average of $184.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $291.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.25.

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Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total value of $54,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $550,130,190.75. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $38,501,729.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,192,227.28. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,153,976 shares of company stock valued at $207,181,819. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Senator Boozman

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

NVIDIA Company Profile

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NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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