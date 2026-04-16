Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired Sen. Shelley Moore Capito

Senator Shelley Moore Capito (Republican-West Virginia) recently bought shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). In a filing disclosed on April 12th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Mastercard stock on March 28th.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito also recently made the following trade(s):

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Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) on 3/31/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) on 3/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) on 3/25/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) on 3/12/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) on 3/11/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 2/20/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) on 2/10/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) on 2/10/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 2/9/2026.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of MA stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $519.64. The company had a trading volume of 670,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,805,329. The company has a market cap of $463.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $480.50 and a 12 month high of $601.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $511.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $540.67.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 203.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.07%.

Institutional Trading of Mastercard

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its position in Mastercard by 53,535.0% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 72,597,097 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,444,231,000 after acquiring an additional 72,461,743 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,705,708,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 861.6% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 4,072,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,324,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648,748 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,580,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,807,283,000 after purchasing an additional 997,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,431,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,181,341,000 after purchasing an additional 955,533 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MA. Macquarie Infrastructure upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Daiwa Securities Group set a $610.00 target price on Mastercard and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $739.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $662.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Mastercard

About Senator Capito

Shelley Moore Capito (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from West Virginia. She assumed office on January 3, 2015. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. Capito (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent West Virginia. She won in the general election on November 3, 2020. Capito was first elected to the Senate in 2014, becoming the first female U.S. Senator in the state’s history. Prior to serving in the Senate, Capito was a member of the West Virginia House of Representatives from 1997 to 2001 and a member of the United States House of Representatives from 2001 to 2015. At the start of the 116th Congress, Capito was a member of the U.S. Senate committees on Appropriations, Commerce, Science, and Transportation, Environment and Public Works, and Rules and Administration. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Capito is a more moderate right of center Republican Party vote. As a result, she may break with the Republican Party line more than her fellow members. Capito earned her bachelor’s degree from Duke University. After earning her M.Ed. from the University of Virginia, Capito was a college counselor and then director of an educational information center. She was the only Republican in the West Virginia congressional delegation until the 2010 elections and is the first Republican woman elected to Congress from West Virginia. Capito is a former chairwoman of the Congressional Caucus for Women’s Issues, as well as a member of the Congressional Arts Caucus. After an explosion responsible for the death of 29 coal workers, Capito founded the Congressional Coal Caucus. Prior to her election to the U.S. House, Capito served in the West Virginia House of Delegates.

Mastercard Company Profile

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Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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