Wealth Effects LLC Acquires Shares of 2,929 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,929 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $781,000. LBP AM SA increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 414,383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $88,744,000 after purchasing an additional 69,352 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $42,165,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,438 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.
Key Advanced Micro Devices News
Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish momentum and outlook: Barron’s notes AMD is on its best run since 2005 and highlights that upcoming Q1 results and management guidance (May 5) will drive near-term direction. AMD Stock Is on Its Best Run Since 2005. The Streak Can Keep Going.
- Positive Sentiment: New product upside: Coverage (Fool, MSN) flags the MI450 accelerator as a potential game-changer for data-center AI performance — if real-world benchmarks match expectations, revenue and margins could materially improve. AMD’s MI450 Chip Could Change Everything for the Stock. Here’s What Investors Need to Know Before It Launches.
- Positive Sentiment: Standards & partnerships: UALink standard approval and investment activity (Wayve round includes AMD) are being read as ecosystem wins that support GPU adoption and commercial AI deployments. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stock Surges 3% Following UALink Standard Approval
- Positive Sentiment: Strength in server demand: Reports cite rising agentic AI demand boosting EPYC CPU orders and supply constraints for GPUs/CPUs — a signal of robust near-term revenue potential and upward analyst estimates. AMD Stock Jumps as Agentic AI Growth Fuels Increased EPYC CPU Demand
- Neutral Sentiment: Portfolio moves and analyst views: Cathie Wood trimmed AMD as part of rebalancing (not a clear fundamental negative), and several outlets offer mixed buy/hold takes — these trades may create short-term volatility but don’t change the core AI growth thesis. Cathie Wood Keeps Selling AMD Stock. Why, and Should You?
- Negative Sentiment: Industry export-control risk: A BIS export-control update cited by coverage of Micron and others could create sector revenue headwinds for fiscal 2026; broader supply-chain or regulatory shocks could weigh on AMD’s near-term visibility. Micron and Lattice Semiconductor Stocks Trade Down, What You Need To Know
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive threats: Commentary on Amazon’s growing AI chip push and intense competition from Nvidia remain longer-term risks that could pressure pricing or share gains if AMD’s execution or software ecosystem lags. Amazon’s $50 Billion AI Chip Business: A Significant Threat to Nvidia?
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Micro Devices
Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices
In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 3,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $740,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,294,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,254,850. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.87, for a total transaction of $1,536,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 129,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,550,742.26. This trade represents a 5.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 242,685 shares of company stock valued at $50,757,308 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.2%
Shares of AMD stock opened at $258.12 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.75 and a 12-month high of $267.08. The company has a market capitalization of $420.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.
Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.
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