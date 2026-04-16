Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) Short Interest Down 37.5% in March

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 9,499 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the March 15th total of 15,192 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 88,106 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSTL. Rothschild Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,800,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after acquiring an additional 23,824 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 57,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 54,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 29,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter.

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Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $59.51. 4,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,021. Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.19 and a 1 year high of $62.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.99.

About Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF

The Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow. DSTL was launched on Oct 24, 2018 and is managed by Distillate.

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