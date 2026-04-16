Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded the stock from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The stock had previously closed at $685.81, but opened at $664.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now has a $700.00 price target on the stock. Fabrinet shares last traded at $659.6840, with a volume of 226,114 shares.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities set a $600.00 price objective on Fabrinet in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Fabrinet from $537.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $540.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $366.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $562.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fabrinet
Fabrinet Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.95 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $545.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $480.13.
Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. Fabrinet has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.600 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Fabrinet
Fabrinet is a global provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro‐mechanical and electronic manufacturing services (CEM). The company specializes in complex manufacturing processes for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in communications, data center, industrial, instrumentation and medical markets. Key capabilities include high‐precision fiber alignment, micro‐assembly, testing and diagnostics, and integration of electro‐optic subassemblies.
Incorporated in 2000, Fabrinet operates under a corporate structure headquartered in Singapore with additional regional offices and design centers in the Americas, Europe and Asia.
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