Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Raised to $372.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $356.00 to $372.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MAR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marriott International from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Marriott International from $329.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Marriott International from $357.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Marriott International from $355.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marriott International from $353.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.36.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Marriott International

Marriott International Stock Up 0.1%

MAR stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $363.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,249. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $212.53 and a 1 year high of $370.00. The company has a market capitalization of $96.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $337.54 and its 200-day moving average is $309.76.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 84.23% and a net margin of 9.93%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.320-11.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.550 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 9,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $3,387,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,750. This trade represents a 46.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Drew Pinto sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.81, for a total value of $1,439,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,998.01. This represents a 32.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 95,540 shares of company stock valued at $34,274,055 over the last 90 days. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAR. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 39.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 39.6% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 21.8% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,520,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company’s brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.