Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target Lowered to $197.00 at Barclays

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $200.00 to $197.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on H. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $203.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.21.

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Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 0.7%

H traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $162.29. 80,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.99, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.74. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $180.53.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 0.73%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kinsey Wolf sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.28, for a total value of $58,912.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,267.60. The trade was a 42.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

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Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises luxury and business hotels, resorts and vacation properties. Its portfolio spans a range of price points and styles under brands such as Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Thompson Hotels, Alila and Destination by Hyatt. In addition to accommodations, the company provides meeting and event spaces, food and beverage outlets, spa and wellness centers, and a variety of guest services designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers.

Hyatt’s business model combines property ownership, management contracts and third-party franchising.

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