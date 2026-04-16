Net Zero Infrastructure (LON:NZI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Net Zero Infrastructure (LON:NZI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.06) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Net Zero Infrastructure Price Performance
Net Zero Infrastructure has a 1-year low of GBX 1.14 and a 1-year high of GBX 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of £819,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.00 and a beta of 0.19.
Net Zero Infrastructure Company Profile
Further Reading
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