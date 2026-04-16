Net Zero Infrastructure (LON:NZI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Net Zero Infrastructure (LON:NZI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.06) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Net Zero Infrastructure Price Performance

Net Zero Infrastructure has a 1-year low of GBX 1.14 and a 1-year high of GBX 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of £819,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.00 and a beta of 0.19.

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Net Zero Infrastructure Company Profile

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Further Reading

Net Zero Infrastructure Plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire renewable or clean energy technology companies and finance, develop, and promote environmental sound projects internationally. Net Zero Infrastructure Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

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