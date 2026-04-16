Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 17,439 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the March 15th total of 27,854 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,733 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,675,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000.

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Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF Trading Up 0.1%

CSD stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $123.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.65 and a 200 day moving average of $105.87. Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.45 and a fifty-two week high of $126.54.

About Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF

Guggenheim Spin-Off ETF, formerly Claymore/Beacon Spin-Off ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Beacon Spin-off Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs) and master limited partnerships (MLPs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs included in the Index).

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