Raymond James Financial Has Lowered Expectations for Linamar (TSE:LNR) Stock Price

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James Financial from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.15% from the stock’s current price.

LNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price target on shares of Linamar from C$99.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Linamar from C$103.00 to C$114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Linamar from C$83.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linamar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$97.40.

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Linamar Price Performance

Linamar stock traded up C$2.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$80.25. 245,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,928. The company has a market cap of C$4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.42. Linamar has a twelve month low of C$46.61 and a twelve month high of C$98.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$88.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$83.11.

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$2.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Linamar had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of C$2.52 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Linamar will post 11.4332724 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linamar Company Profile

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Linamar Corp is a diversified global manufacturing company of highly engineered products. The Company’s Industrial segment operates the Skyjack and MacDon brands, It manufactures products for the Aerial Work Platform and Agricultural industries, respectively. The Mobility segment features vertically integrated operations to combine expertise in light metal casting, forging, machining and assembly of components and systems for electric and traditional vehicle applications. In addition, McLaren Engineering and eLIN Product Solutions Group provide design, development, and testing services for the Mobility segment.

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