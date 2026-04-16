Short Interest in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Declines By 21.4%

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 13,328,243 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the March 15th total of 16,963,985 shares. Currently, 10.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 25,320,440 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

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iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWY traded up $2.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $147.09. The company had a trading volume of 7,227,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,790,070. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.23. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $54.03 and a 12 month high of $154.22.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange. The Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index with a capping methodology applied to issuer weights so that no issuer of a component exceeds 25% of the Index weight and all issuers with weight above 5% do not exceed 50% of the Index weight.

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