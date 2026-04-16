BRP (TSE:DOO) Given New C$97.00 Price Target at Desjardins

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$138.00 to C$97.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on BRP from C$117.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on BRP from C$128.00 to C$119.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Seaport Research Partners lowered BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lowered BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$125.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotia decreased their price target on BRP from C$117.00 to C$80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$103.88.

Get BRP alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRP

BRP Price Performance

Shares of DOO stock traded up C$3.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$73.46. The company had a trading volume of 859,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,263. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. BRP has a 12 month low of C$43.88 and a 12 month high of C$112.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$98.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$97.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 443.59, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.27.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported C$2.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.46 billion for the quarter. BRP had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 3.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BRP will post 6.890971 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key BRP News

Here are the key news stories impacting BRP this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Canaccord lowered its price target to C$90.00 (from C$118.00); the new target still implies roughly ~20% upside from recent levels, but the cut accompanies a downgrade to “hold.” Canaccord price target cut

Canaccord lowered its price target to C$90.00 (from C$118.00); the new target still implies roughly ~20% upside from recent levels, but the cut accompanies a downgrade to “hold.” Neutral Sentiment: TD lowered its price target to C$84.00 (from C$119.00) while downgrading the stock to “hold”; the reduced target also still implies upside versus recent trade. TD price target cut

TD lowered its price target to C$84.00 (from C$119.00) while downgrading the stock to “hold”; the reduced target also still implies upside versus recent trade. Negative Sentiment: Canaccord Genuity formally downgraded BRP to “hold” (sell‑side sentiment weakening). Canaccord downgrade article

Canaccord Genuity formally downgraded BRP to “hold” (sell‑side sentiment weakening). Negative Sentiment: TD Securities downgraded BRP from “strong‑buy” to “hold,” signaling less near‑term conviction from a major dealer. TD downgrade article

TD Securities downgraded BRP from “strong‑buy” to “hold,” signaling less near‑term conviction from a major dealer. Negative Sentiment: National Bank Financial cut its rating from “strong‑buy” to “hold,” adding to the cluster of downgrades hitting market sentiment. National Bank Financial downgrade

About BRP

(Get Free Report)

BRP designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets snowmobiles, all-terrain vehicles, and personal watercraft under the Ski-Doo, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, and Lynx brand names. It also builds engines under the Rotax brand (after discontinuing the Evinrude outboard engine business in 2020) and offers clothing, parts, and accessories that cater to its core consumers. In 2018, BRP created a marine group, acquiring boat manufacturers Alumacraft, Triton (which makes Manitou pontoon boats), and Telwater (in Australia).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.