LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital Group

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital Group in a report released on Thursday,Digital Look reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on LondonMetric Property from GBX 210 to GBX 190 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 269 to GBX 282 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LondonMetric Property presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 233.20.

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LondonMetric Property Stock Up 3.0%

About LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric Property stock opened at GBX 197.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 197.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 192.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.64. LondonMetric Property has a twelve month low of GBX 175.30 and a twelve month high of GBX 216.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.04.

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LondonMetric is a FTSE 100 REIT that owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers demands and delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term. As a real estate owner, we look to help occupiers, communities and stakeholders grow, thrive and revitalise in an evolving and complex world.

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