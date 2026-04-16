JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $100.05 and last traded at $99.81, with a volume of 11172 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.46.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.53.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 21,310 shares during the period. Cedarwood Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Bayban acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Beacon Advisors Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Nolet Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,035,000.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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