Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Decreases By 35.9%

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 21,005 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the March 15th total of 32,771 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,281 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.17. The stock had a trading volume of 22,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,589. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.86. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $56.64. The firm has a market cap of $664.75 million, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.23.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $730,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 75,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 11,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

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