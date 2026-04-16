iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $152.48 and last traded at $152.21, with a volume of 8130 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.03.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.2%
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.03.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3698 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF
About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
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