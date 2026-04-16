iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $152.48 and last traded at $152.21, with a volume of 8130 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.03.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.2%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.03.

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iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3698 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,167,000 after acquiring an additional 444,833 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,489,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,029,000 after acquiring an additional 421,048 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,288,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,804,000 after acquiring an additional 411,010 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 74.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 618,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,125,000 after acquiring an additional 263,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,067,000.

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The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

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