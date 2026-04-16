Sarepta Therapeutics’ (SRPT) Sell Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 76.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Barclays began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Down 2.9%

NASDAQ:SRPT traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,025,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,886,594. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average of $20.40. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.29. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $64.80.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($2.71). The company had revenue of $442.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.95 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 38.34% and a negative return on equity of 50.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 7,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $123,207.78. Following the sale, the director owned 1,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,040.30. This trade represents a 80.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,098.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of precision genetic medicines for rare neuromuscular diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Sarepta’s core expertise lies in designing RNA-targeted therapies and gene therapies that address underlying genetic mutations. The company’s mission is to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and related disorders through innovative modalities.

Sarepta’s commercial products include several exon-skipping therapies approved by the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.