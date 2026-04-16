iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $241.09 and last traded at $241.09, with a volume of 274 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $238.58.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Trading Down 0.0%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2,185.00 and a beta of 0.93.

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Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 39,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,116,000 after buying an additional 9,423 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz SE now owns 102,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,258,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. AlTi Global Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

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