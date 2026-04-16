Capital One Financial Lowers ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $113.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $113.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Capital One Financial‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.06% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NOW. DZ Bank raised shares of ServiceNow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Argus upgraded shares of ServiceNow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $150.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.46.
View Our Latest Stock Report on ServiceNow
ServiceNow Price Performance
ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 13.16%.ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at ServiceNow
In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul Fipps sold 3,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total transaction of $376,141.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,367.97. This represents a 31.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total value of $151,755.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 46,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,697,323.10. The trade was a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,697,162. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 540.0% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.
Trending Headlines about ServiceNow
Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer flagged ServiceNow as able to go higher, noting an expanded buyback and CEO stock purchases that can support the share price and investor sentiment. Jim Cramer on ServiceNow: “It Can Go Higher”
- Positive Sentiment: Market “risk-on” flows tied to reports of potential peace negotiations lifted growth/software names, helping ServiceNow recover as investors rotate into high‑margin, AI-exposed enterprise software. Why Is ServiceNow (NOW) Stock Rocketing Higher Today
- Positive Sentiment: Company expansion and AI execution: ServiceNow is adding data centers and expanding its AI Workflow Hub in Brazil, signaling international AI adoption and revenue expansion opportunities. ServiceNow Expands AI Workflow Hub In Brazil
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and media point to early signs of AI-driven demand and a modest Q1 beat potential, which supports near‑term upside into earnings. ServiceNow Seen Delivering Modest Q1 Beat
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry commentary compares ServiceNow to peers for short candidates but generally favors Shopify as the more exposed name — this piece is more about relative valuation than an immediate catalyst for NOW. ServiceNow vs Shopify: Which Is the Better Short Candidate Right Now?
- Neutral Sentiment: Partner and integration news (TrustCloud integration, SAM partner recognition) and analyst coverage naming ServiceNow among top software names add to the positive narrative but are incremental vs. earnings and macro drivers. TrustCloud Brings AI-Driven Cyber Risk Automation Directly Into ServiceNow
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple analysts trimmed price targets this morning (TD Cowen to $140, Robert W. Baird to $125, BMO to $120 and others), which increases headline volatility and has been a key driver of the stock’s larger YTD decline; several stories note the stock has fallen sharply this year. Benzinga: Analyst Price Target Cuts MarketScreener: BMO Lowers Target
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage highlighting the stock’s roughly 40%+ YTD drop and articles asking whether the selloff is a buying opportunity keep downside pressure by emphasizing execution risk and high prior multiples. Blockonomi: NOW Stock Plunges 43% — Time to Buy?
About ServiceNow
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.
The company’s flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.
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