Capital One Financial Lowers ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $113.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $113.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Capital One Financial‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NOW. DZ Bank raised shares of ServiceNow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Argus upgraded shares of ServiceNow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $150.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.46.

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ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW stock opened at $98.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $101.76 billion, a PE ratio of 58.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.78. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $81.24 and a 1 year high of $211.48.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 13.16%.ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul Fipps sold 3,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total transaction of $376,141.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,367.97. This represents a 31.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total value of $151,755.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 46,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,697,323.10. The trade was a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,697,162. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 540.0% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

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About ServiceNow

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company’s flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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